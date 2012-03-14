(Adds Alrosa, International Shipholding Corp and others)
March 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** Russian state-owned diamond miner Alrosa plans to raise
$1 billion in two tranches of Eurocommercial paper issues (ECP),
a banking source told Reuters, in order to buy oil and gas
assets from state lender VTB.
** U.S. financial software provider SS&C Technologies
agreed to buy hedge fund administrator GlobeOp,
trumping an offer from buyout group TPG and raising expectations
of a bidding war.
The 485-pence-a-share cash deal, well above TPG's 435p cash
offer agreed last month, values GlobeOp at 572 million pounds
($900 million) and has been recommended by GlobeOp's independent
directors.
** Shipping company International Shipholding Corp
said it would sell two of its vessels for $73.9 million to
Norwegian Car Carriers ASA to repay debt.
** Jakks Pacific Inc's shareholder Clinton Group
Inc has asked the toy maker's board to run an auction to sell
the company, a week after Jakks took steps to resist takeover
attempts.
** Belgian holding company GBL said on Wednesday it
was selling up to 6.2 million shares or 2.3 percent of the
capital of French spirits group Pernod Ricard.
After the sale, an institutional private placement carried
through an accelerated bookbuilding, GBL will retain 7.5 percent
of Pernod Ricard, GBL said in a statement.
** Private equity firm TPG Capital LP is considering making
an offer for LHC Group Inc as the provider of home
health and hospice services reviews its strategic alternatives,
two people familiar with the matter said.
** JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp has bought a stake
in miner Xstrata's burgeoning Canadian coking coal
operations, as it looks to tap demand from steelmakers in Japan
for coal from diversified sources.
** Alpha Bank has scrapped plans to tie up with
rival Eurobank in what would have been Greece's
largest bank merger in decades but instead became a casualty of
the country's bond restructuring.
** European development capital fund Eurovestech
has joined forces with British stockbroker Cenkos Securities
to target companies looking to raise capital in the
Middle East and the Nasdaq Dubai market.
** Watsco Inc said it agreed to buy a 60 percent
stake in Carrier's heating, ventilation and air-conditioning
distribution network in Canada as it seeks to expand into
another large North American market.
(Compiled by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Chandni Doulatramani in
Bangalore)