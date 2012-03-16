(Adds Glencore and others)
March 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.
** Glencore is planning a three-way carve-up of
Canada's largest grain handler Viterra, an industry
source said, to help navigate a politically charged federal
review process if it wins a looming bidding war for the company.
** Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who wants to buy CVR
Energy and sell it, extended his $30 per share tender
offer by 10 days, citing feedback from certain large
shareholders of the oil refiner.
** Thailand's Thanachart Bank Pcl, backed by Canada's Bank
of Nova Scotia, is preparing to sell its insurance
operations in a deal that could fetch about $500 million,
sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** United Parcel Service said it was in constructive
talks to buy Dutch rival TNT Express and reiterated
its intention to make an offer, having last month proposed a 9
euros per-share deal worth 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion).
** Korea Resources Corp said on Friday that it
plans to invest at least 600 billion won ($532 million) this
year in overseas resources projects, and is looking to acquire
stakes in bituminous coal mines in Indonesia and North America.
** Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy gas-rich
assets from Carrizo Oil & Gas for $190 million, and
raised its distribution forecast.
** Iraq's government has received a letter from Exxon Mobil
Corp saying the U.S. oil major had frozen its deal with
the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, Iraq's oil
minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Friday.
** Hedge fund manager Philip Falcone's LightSquared
has lost its main business partner, Sprint Nextel
Corp, which returned $65 million in payments to his
telecommunications startup.
** Two of the Rothschild banking family's companies -- RIT
Capital Partners and Edmond de Rothschild Group -- said
they would form a new joint venture to boost their fund
management and investment operations.
The private banking group Edmond de Rothschild will own 51
percent of the new company, with RIT Capital -- which is an
investment trust chaired by Lord Jacob Rothschild -- owning the
remaining 49 percent.
** Japan's Inpex Corp said on Friday it is buying a
17.5 percent stake in the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas
project in Australia from Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a
cash deal.
** German Gref, chief executive officer at Sberbank
, dismissed reports that Russia's No.1 lender will sell
a 7.6 percent stake in the near future, saying on Friday that
market conditions remain unfavorable.
** Russian state-controlled electricity group InterRao
offered to buy out minority shareholders in generators
OGK-1 and OGK-3.
** Seymour Pierce, a British investment bank which recently
ended merger talks, is in talks with several potential
investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as tough
market conditions spur consolidation among smaller stockbrokers.
** Austrian bank BAWAG P.S.K. said it was not interested in
reviving merger talks with Volksbanken AG, a headache
for the state which has now lost a potential suitor as it seeks
to sell a stake of up to 49 percent in the ailing lender.
** Russian state electricity group InterRao is in
talks to sell a 2-3 percent stake in the firm to foreign
investors, a move that could raise cash for overseas expansion
and boost the group's profile ahead of a planned share
placement.
