April 30 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP
said it would buy Sunoco Inc for $5.35 billion in stock
and cash to get into the more lucrative crude oil transportation
business as natural gas prices stay weak.
** Medical device maker Hologic Inc is buying
diagnostic test firm Gen-Probe Inc for $3.75 billion
cash, gaining access to molecular diagnostics products used to
screen for blood diseases and test transplant compatibility.
** Terra Firma is stepping into Britain's care
homes business with an 825-million pound ($1.34 billion) deal to
buy Four Seasons Health, the country's biggest operator in a
burgeoning sector dogged by political and public controversy.
** Coca-Cola Co is in talks to buy energy drink maker
Monster Beverage Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Monday.
An acquisition of Monster, which had a market capitalization
of more than $11 billion, would be the largest brand acquisition
for Coca-Cola, according to the paper, and would give the
world's biggest soft-drink maker greater exposure to the growing
energy drink market.
** Cellphone maker Nokia is in talks to sell its
UK luxury subsidiary Vertu, which hand makes some of the world's
most expensive mobile phones, a source familiar with the
company's strategy said on Monday.
Earlier the Financial Times reported that talks with private
equity group Permira were at an advanced stage on a
possible sale which would raise about 200 million euros ($265
million).
** Microsoft Corp is jumping into the fast-growing
e-books market by investing $300 million in Barnes & Noble Inc's
Nook e-reader and college business, as it looks to
unlock Amazon.com and Apple Inc's grip on the
exploding tablet computer market.
** Eurobank, Greece's second-largest lender, has
completed the sale of 70 percent of Polish unit Polbank for 460
million euros ($610 million), and will exercise an option to
sell the balance for a much needed capital boost.
** LPL Investment Holdings Inc, the largest U.S.
independent brokerage, said its private-equity backers would
sell about $540 million of stock in a public offering, and
detailed plans for a special dividend and quarterly dividends
starting in the second half.
** Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd (ABNL)
, is to pay an initial 8 billion rupees ($152 million)
towards getting a controlling stake in the Pantaloons Format
clothing brand and retail chain which is being demerged from the
broader Pantaloon Retail business, it said on Monday.
** Books-A-Million Inc said the Anderson family,
which includes Chairman Clyde Anderson, on Saturday made a
non-binding proposal to take the company private for about $48.8
million.
** Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private
equity firm KKR, bought the remaining 30 percent stake
in payment processor OmniPay from FEXCO.
** Specialty pharmaceutical company Warner Chilcott Plc
said it would explore strategic options, including
preliminary talks with potential buyers.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)