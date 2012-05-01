(Adds DXP Enterprises, ConocoPhillips, Kinder Morgan, Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack)

May 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** The maker of Hush Puppies is teaming up with two private equity firms to buy Collective Brands Inc in a $1.32 billion deal that will split Collective's shoe brands from its Payless ShoeSource retail business.

** P.F. Chang's China Bistro Inc, which has been fighting to recover from ill-timed price increases, said on Tuesday it struck a deal to sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $1.1 billion.

** Kinder Morgan Inc has won U.S. approval to buy El Paso Corp on the condition that it sells three U.S. natural gas pipelines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday.

Kinder Morgan, which owns more than 38,000 miles of pipelines, announced in October that it would buy El Paso. The FTC valued the deal at $38 billion.

** Chemicals maker DuPont acquired Bunge Ltd's stake in their soy-based ingredients joint venture for $440 million, its latest deal in the food sector after the $6.4 billion takeover of Danish food enzyme maker Danisco last year.

** Denbury Resources Inc said it would buy an oil field in Texas from a private seller for $360 million to add to its development projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast region.

** Pep Boys-Manny, Moe & Jack said private equity firm Gores Group, which is buying the automotive aftermarket chain, had asked it to delay the buyout process after Pep Boys estimated that it barely made a profit in the latest quarter.

Pep Boys had agreed to be bought by Gores Group for about $791 million in cash in January, after years of attempts to sell itself.

** India's UB Holdings is in talks with private equity funds Blackstone and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to sell some of its commercial real estate for 6.5 billion rupees ($123 million), the Times of India newspaper reported on Tuesday citing unnamed banking sources.

** Etihad Airways has bought a 3 percent stake in Irish airline Aer Lingus as a precursor to a commercial tie-up that could help Abu Dhabi's flagship carrier gain more European routes to catch up with Middle Eastern rivals.

** Privately held Louis Dreyfus Commodities LLC said one of its subsidiaries agreed to acquire Imperial Sugar Co for about $78 million, as the commodity company looks to diversify into refining and distribution.

** U.S.-based DXP Enterprises Inc will buy HSE Integrated Ltd, a safety services and equipment provider, for about C$70 million ($70.85 million), to boost its presence in industrial safety services in the Canadian market.

** Danish utility DONG is moving into the British retail energy market through buying Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Shell Gas Direct for 30 million pounds ($48.72 million), DONG said on Tuesday in a statement.

** China's Hony Capital plans to sell or outsource the operations at Elpida Memory's Hiroshima DRAM plant to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) if its bid for the bankrupt Japanese chipmaker is successful, the Nikkei business daily said on Tuesday.

** ConocoPhillips on Tuesday completed the spinoff of Phillips 66, its refining, marketing, chemicals and transportation arm, creating the newest independent U.S. refiner.

