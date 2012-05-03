(Adds Gagfah, Renault, Prestige Brands, GlaxoSmithKline)

May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** British gas and oil producer BG Group Plc said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices and production.

** Gagfah is considering selling more than 35,000 apartments, or about a quarter of its portfolio, a financial source said, adding to a string of major real estate deals in Germany this year.

The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the person told Reuters on Thursday.

** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan moved to expand in the growing Russian car market on Thursday with a $750-million deal that would give the French manufacturer effective control of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ.

** Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has no interest in buying smaller rival AstraZeneca, GSK's chief executive said on Thursday in response to a shareholder question at the company's annual meeting.

** British aero electronics group Cobham has agreed to buy Danish rival Thrane & Thrane after its increased offer of 275 million pounds ($445.6 million) was accepted by the board of the satellite communications equipment maker.

** Canada's No.5 independent oil producer Crescent Point Energy Corp will buy privately held oil and gas producer Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million, including debt, to boost its presence in the Viking light oil field in Alberta.

** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with plenty of cash for more deals.

** South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart said on Thursday its top shareholders would resume an auction for a controlling stake in the firm after it avoided delisting this week over $228 million embezzlement charges brought against its top executives.

** The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own 74.5 percent of Russia's largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.

** Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push through its turnaround plan.

** China's Bright Food will take control of breakfast cereal maker Weetabix, beloved by generations of British children, in the biggest foreign acquisition by a Chinese food group.

** Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, has teamed up with the co-founder of Petroplus, Marcel Van Poecke, to buy the insolvent refiner's Swiss plant, as part of a strategic drive among trading houses to snap up physical assets.

** Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it received an official letter informing the company that the seller of Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom gave up on sale.

** Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, after Prestige rejected the offer.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)