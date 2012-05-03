(Adds Gagfah, Renault, Prestige Brands, GlaxoSmithKline)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** British gas and oil producer BG Group Plc said it
had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business
Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled
soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices
and production.
** Gagfah is considering selling more than 35,000
apartments, or about a quarter of its portfolio, a financial
source said, adding to a string of major real estate deals in
Germany this year.
The apartments in the eastern German city of Dresden have a
book value of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.37 billion), the
person told Reuters on Thursday.
** Renault and Japanese partner Nissan moved to expand in
the growing Russian car market on Thursday with a $750-million
deal that would give the French manufacturer effective control
of Lada maker OAO AvtoVAZ.
** Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline has
no interest in buying smaller rival AstraZeneca, GSK's
chief executive said on Thursday in response to a shareholder
question at the company's annual meeting.
** British aero electronics group Cobham has agreed
to buy Danish rival Thrane & Thrane after its
increased offer of 275 million pounds ($445.6 million) was
accepted by the board of the satellite communications equipment
maker.
** Canada's No.5 independent oil producer Crescent Point
Energy Corp will buy privately held oil and gas
producer Cutpick Energy Inc for C$425 million, including debt,
to boost its presence in the Viking light oil field in Alberta.
** Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying
U.S. medical device-maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360
million to strengthen its biomedical business, leaving it with
plenty of cash for more deals.
** South Korean electronics retailer Hi-Mart
said on Thursday its top shareholders would resume an auction
for a controlling stake in the firm after it avoided delisting
this week over $228 million embezzlement charges brought against
its top executives.
** The Renault-Nissan alliance and state corporation Russian
Technologies have agreed to create a joint venture that will own
74.5 percent of Russia's largest car maker, AvtoVAZ.
** Technicolor said U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase
plans to take a stake of up to 29.96 percent in the
French digital video specialist to help it cut debt and push
through its turnaround plan.
** China's Bright Food will take control of breakfast cereal
maker Weetabix, beloved by generations of British children, in
the biggest foreign acquisition by a Chinese food group.
** Vitol, the world's largest oil trader, has teamed up with
the co-founder of Petroplus, Marcel Van Poecke, to buy
the insolvent refiner's Swiss plant, as part of a strategic
drive among trading houses to snap up physical assets.
** Turkish mobile phone operator Turkcell said it
received an official letter informing the company that the
seller of Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom gave up
on sale.
** Merger talks between law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and SNR
Denton collapsed on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing two people familiar with the matter.
** Mexican pharmaceutical products company Genomma Lab
said on Thursday it will drop its offer for Prestige
Brands Holdings Inc, after Prestige rejected the offer.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan, Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)