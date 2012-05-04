(Adds Duke Energy, Fresenius, Micron Technology, Veolia)

May 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Duke Energy Corp said it expects federal regulators to back its plan to buy peer Progress Energy and allow the companies to close the proposed $13.7 billion deal by July 1.

** German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius will submit the documents for its 3.1 billion euro ($4.07 billion) takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to German regulator BaFin as soon as today, a spokesman for Fresenius said.

** Satellite imagery company GeoEye Inc on Friday offered to buy rival DigitalGlobe Inc for $792 million in cash and stock after merger talks aimed at unleashing "sizeable" synergies between the two companies broke down.

** U.S.-based Micron Technology is the likely winner in the bidding for Elpida Memory Inc, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday, in a deal that would help the failed Japanese chipmaker sustain operations and repay creditors.

Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection in February with 448 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in liabilities - a record for a Japanese manufacturer - after being hit by a strong yen and a slide in prices of DRAM chips for personal computers.

** French retail chain Casino said it made a cash gain of 138 million euros ($181.5 million) from selling a 9.8 percent chunk of its holding in real-estate unit Mercialys as it seeks to cut debt and boost financial flexibility.

** Chinese state-owned conglomerate Beijing Enterprises Group said it has increased its stake in China Gas Holdings Ltd to nearly 9 percent, raising the prospect of a bidding war with state firm Sinopec for the mainland gas distributor.

Beijing Enterprises Group -- parent of utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Limited 0392.HK -- snapped up a 5.4 percent stake in China Gas from seller Oman Oil, paying $126 million to become a significant shareholder.

** Italian cement maker Italcementi said on Friday it has agreed to acquire a stake in West China Cement as the group moves to strengthen its position in the world's largest building materials market.

** Veolia Environnement is making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities.

** French utility EDF said it would share the increase in the price it has to pay to buy out the Italian investors of Italian utility Edison, paying half of the 50 million euros ($65.76 million) for the Italian utility.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan, Balaji Sridharan)