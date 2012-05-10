(Adds Fresenius SE, Stone Energy, YGM Trading, others)

May 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Coty Inc raised its bid for Avon Products Inc with the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc , but the fragrance maker said it would walk away if Avon does not start talks by the end of business on Monday.

** U.S. oil group ConocoPhillips has hired BNP Paribas to help sell its Nigerian assets, including on-shore, off-shore oil and gas fields and a stake in its LNG Brass facility, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** America Movil, controlled by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said on Thursday that its U.S. unit Tracfone Wireless has made a deal to buy 100 percent of Simple Mobile, a mobile virtual network operator.

** Hoping to put an end to a four-year banking crisis, Spain's government effectively took over Bankia SA, one of the country's biggest banks, late on Wednesday after days of market anxiety over the lender's viability.

** German real estate group GSW and its former owner Whitehall Funds are bidding almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for a German real estate portfolio owned by Barclays , a newspaper report said on Thursday.

** German healthcare company Fresenius SE said it plans to raise 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) by selling 13.8 million new ordinary shares to institutional investors to help finance its takeover of hospital operator Rhoen Klinikum .

** Shell and Chevron are likely to win tenders for two potentially large shale gas fields in Ukraine, a government source told Reuters on Thursday.

** EMC Corp bought privately held flash-memory storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will complement EMC's flash-based systems and software products.

** Morgan Stanley has emerged as one of the biggest shareholders in KPN, the Dutch telecoms group that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has set his sights on as a stepping stone into Europe.

** RWE, Germany's No.2 utility, is in talks with parties interested in Horizon, the British joint venture it holds together with peer , Chief Financial Officer Rolf Pohlig told journalists, declining to give further details.

** FedEx Corp said Thursday its Express arm will buy privately held French package delivery company TATEX to expand its express delivery network in Europe.

** Georgian billionare Bidzina (Boris) Ivanishvili has sold his Russian bank Rossyisky Credit to a group of private investors for $352 million, his management company Unikor group said in a statement on Thursday.

** Gas-focused exploration and production company Stone Energy Corp said it will buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp's working interests in a U.S. Gulf field for $67 million in cash.

** YGM Trading Ltd has agreed to buy Aquascutum, the failed luxury clothes maker that has dressed royalty and politicians, for 15 million pounds ($24 million) in the second Chinese acquisition of a venerable British brand this month.

** PSS World Medical Inc said it plans to sell two business units serving skilled nursing facilities and specialty dental practices to focus on its fastest growing segments.

** JFE Holdings Inc said on Thursday that it plans to buy all shares in JFE Shoji Trade Corp that it does not already own through a share swap to streamline its steel production supply chain.

(Compiled by Chandni Doulatramani and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)