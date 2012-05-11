UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Gas-rich Qatar is ploughing more of its commodity wealth back into the sector with the purchase of a major stake in Royal Dutch Shell, while also reportedly eyeing a chunk of Italian oil major ENI.
** Guggenheim Partners' talks to buy a full range of asset management businesses from Deutsche Bank for 1.4 billion euros ($1.81 billion) haven fallen apart after the German lender withdrew an offer to guarantee the unit's revenue, a source familiar with the situation said.
** HSBC Holdings PLC said on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.
** LinkedIn Corp and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are among a number of parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal for Monster Worldwide Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Internet jobs-search company is preparing data for potential buyers.
** A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez has made a firm offer to buy E.ON's gas pipeline network, which Germany's No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.
** Japan's No. 5 consumer electronics discount retailer Bic Camera Inc will take a majority stake in sixth-ranked Kojima Co, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.
** Spain's construction firm FCC announced the sale of its Spanish and Belgium airport handling units to Swissport for 135 million euros ($174.96 million) on Friday, in a move to reduce debt. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)
** Cytec Industries Inc will sell its self-adhesive business to German consumer goods company Henkel for $105 million in cash to focus on higher-margin specialty chemicals.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: