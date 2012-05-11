(Adds HSBC, Guggenheim Partners, LinkedIn Corp)

May 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Gas-rich Qatar is ploughing more of its commodity wealth back into the sector with the purchase of a major stake in Royal Dutch Shell, while also reportedly eyeing a chunk of Italian oil major ENI.

** Guggenheim Partners' talks to buy a full range of asset management businesses from Deutsche Bank for 1.4 billion euros ($1.81 billion) haven fallen apart after the German lender withdrew an offer to guarantee the unit's revenue, a source familiar with the situation said.

** HSBC Holdings PLC said on Friday that it had agreed to sell its operations in Colombia, Uruguay, Peru and Paraguay for $400 million in cash to Banco GNB Sudameris.

** LinkedIn Corp and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners are among a number of parties that have expressed interest in a potential deal for Monster Worldwide Inc, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Internet jobs-search company is preparing data for potential buyers.

** A consortium led by French utility GDF Suez has made a firm offer to buy E.ON's gas pipeline network, which Germany's No. 1 utility has put up for sale, French daily Les Echos reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Japan's No. 5 consumer electronics discount retailer Bic Camera Inc will take a majority stake in sixth-ranked Kojima Co, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

** Spain's construction firm FCC announced the sale of its Spanish and Belgium airport handling units to Swissport for 135 million euros ($174.96 million) on Friday, in a move to reduce debt. ($1 = 0.7716 euros)

** Cytec Industries Inc will sell its self-adhesive business to German consumer goods company Henkel for $105 million in cash to focus on higher-margin specialty chemicals.

