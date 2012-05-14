(Adds A2A, Cameco, NTT Docomo)
May 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** A court upheld a decision by Poland's competition
watchdog to block the 7.5-billion zloty ($2.3 billion) purchase
of utility Energa by its larger state-controlled sibling PGE
.
** Ally Financial Inc's mortgage unit on Monday filed for
bankruptcy and the auto lender said it will sell some
international operations to help set it on a path to repaying
$12 billion in bailout money.
** Italy's biggest regional utility A2A said on
Monday a syndicate of nine banks had agreed to provide funding
for 1.25 billion euros to buy power generating company Edipower
from Italy's No. 2 utility Edison.
** Private equity firms and trade buyers are set to fight it
out for Equistone Partners Europe's sale of tax-free shopping
company Global Blue next week which could fetch up to 1 billion
euros ($1.3 billion), banking sources said on Monday.
** Japan's NTT Docomo said it would launch a cash
bid for Italian mobile content and apps provider Buongiorno
in a deal worth up to 224 million euros ($290
million), a 14.5 percent premium to Friday's closing prices.
** Oil company Genel Energy is to acquire a 23 per
cent stake in the Bina Bawi exploration licence in Kurdistan for
$175 million to build on its existing presence in the region.
** Uranium miner Cameco Corp said on Monday
that it will pay $136 million to acquire nuclear fuel broker
Nukem Energy GmbH from private equity firm Advent International.
** Casual dining chain Houlihan's Restaurants Inc i s in
talks with private equity firms and other restaurant companies
to sell itself in a deal that could fetch nearly $100 million,
sou rces familiar with the situation said.
** Golfsmith International Holdings Inc said
Canadian golf retailer Golf Town will take it private for about
$97.2 million.
** Russia-focused private equity firm Baring Vostok will
invest $50 million into Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS), a
fast-growing local mid-sized lender, TCS said at the weekend.
** Plus Markets, the London stock exchange for small
and fledgling companies, said on Monday it planned to shut down
after failing to attract an acceptable takeover bid, potentially
leaving around 150 firms without a market for their
shares.
** BMC Software Inc adopted a shareholder rights
plan to help stave off a potential acquisition, after hedge fund
group Elliott called for a sale of the company and told the
business software maker it acquired a more than 5 percent stake.
** Arabtec Holding, UAE's largest builder by
market capitalisation, said Aabar Investments owns 20.8 percent
in the company, clarifying reports that the Abu Dhabi fund had
taken a majority stake in the Dubai firm.
** Private equity firm Triton said it had struck a deal to
sell Scandinavian installation services provider Bravida to
investment group Bain Capital for an undisclosed sum, the latest
deal in the Nordic region's buzzing private equity sector.
** Tii Network Technologies Inc agreed to be bought
by Kelta Inc for $33.1 million in cash. Kelta will fund the
acquisition with cash on hand and funds under it's current
credit facilities.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)