(Adds CAE, Pearson, AIG)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** E.ON, Germany's largest utility, will pick a
consortium led by Australian infrastructure firm Macquarie
to buy its gas distribution network for about 3.2
billion euros ($4 billion), sources close to the matter said.
** Indian drugmaker Piramal Healthcare is buying a
U.S.-based healthcare data provider for $635 million to boost
research and development, in the biggest outbound acquisition by
an Indian company in over six months.
** French electrical materials supplier Rexel has
agreed to buy Platt Electric Supply, an independent distributor
of electrical products and services in the western United
States, in a deal with an enterprise value of 300 million euros
($383 million).
** Simulation and training systems provider CAE Inc
said it bought Oxford Aviation Academy for C$314 million
($312.80 million) to expand its civil aviation training
footprint.
** China Resources Gas Group Ltd (CR Gas) agreed
to buy AEI China Gas Ltd for $238 million from a group of
investors including Goldman Sachs to enlarge its share of
the country's booming natural gas distribution market.
** Swiss dental implants maker Straumann is buying
a 49 percent stake in Brazil's Neodent for 260 million Swiss
francs ($277 million), a pricey attempt to expand in a booming
market for cosmetic surgery and offset sluggish demand in
Europe.
** British education and publishing group Pearson
has bought Certiport, which provides testing and certification
services for leading IT companies, for $140 million in cash from
Spire Capital Partners, it said on Wednesday.
** British directories publisher Yell Group Plc
bought do-it-yourself website designer Moonfruit Ltd for 18
million pounds ($28.99 million) in its ongoing attempt to
transform itself from a print-dominated business to a Web-driven
entity.
** Bailed-out insurer American International Group Inc
will sell its shares in Asian insurer AIA Group Ltd
1299.HK after a lock-up period expires in early September, Chief
Executive Bob Benmosche said on Wednesday.
** Morgan Stanley has cut its stake in KPN,
the Dutch telecoms group that Mexican Carlos Slim, the world's
richest person, has targeted as a long-term investment and a
stepping stone into Europe.
** Russian fertiliser maker Acron said
on Wednesday it has proposed to buy up to 66 percent of major
Polish chemical firm Azoty Tarnow for 36 Polish zloty
($10.58) a share to expand its presence in the European Union.
** VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private
lender by assets, said it will conclude talks for the sale of a
20 percent stake to a foreign strategic investor in the third
quarter, and finalise the sale in the fourth quarter.
** Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone
carrier, is in advanced talks to buy out the Indian partners of
Qualcomm Inc in a fourth-generation (4G) broadband
venture in the country, two sources with direct knowledge of the
talks said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer, Ranjita Ganesan and Juhi Arora in
Bangalore)