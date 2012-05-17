(Adds Atlas Resource Partners)

May 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

** Electronics testing equipment maker Agilent Technologies Inc will buy Danish cancer diagnostics company Dako from Sweden-based private equity group EQT for $2.2 billion in cash to expand its life sciences business.

** Royal Bank of Canada and Credit Suisse are among suitors who have put in initial bids to buy the non-U.S. wealth management business of Bank of America in a deal that could be worth about $2 billion, sources said.

** Atlas Resource Partners said it will buy privately held Titan Operating LLC for about $184 million to boost its assets in Texas' Barnett Shale.

** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is making another bet on the newspaper industry with a deal to buy the majority of Media General Inc papers for $142 million in cash.

** Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday it plans to spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit, which Chairman Edward Lampert spent years trying to gain control of, to better focus on its U.S. business.

** Imperial Oil Ltd said it is looking for prospective buyers for its Dartmouth refinery in Nova Scotia, as it grapples with low demand for refined products in the Atlantic basin.

(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer and Juhi Arora in Bangalore)