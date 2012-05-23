(Adds Seagate Technology; updates Diamond Foods)

May 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Poland's top utility PGE will likely drop its 7.5-billion zloty ($2.21 billion) purchase of smaller state-owned group Energa after a court upheld a decision by the competition authority to block the deal, a newspaper reported.

** Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production has trumped Royal Dutch Shell's bid for Mozambique-focused explorer Cove Energy by offering 1.22 billion pounds ($1.9 billion), highlighting international interest in East African gas finds.

** Denmark's William Demant Invest A/S (WDI) made a bid on Tuesday for Icelandic prosthetics firm Ossur but for regulatory reasons only, as it did not want to raise its stake much above its current level. The bid, which WDI said was equal to 8.20 Danish crowns per share, values all of Ossur at about 91.7 billion Icelandic crowns ($721 million).

** Italian banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo said they had sold their combined 11.5 percent stake in the London Stock Exchange for 960 pence per share, raising 370 million euros ($472.05 million).

** Oaktree Capital Management said it would invest $225 million in the ailing Diamond Foods Inc to help the company shore up its balance sheet, meet funding needs and support growth in its business.

** Czech investor Zdenek Bakala plans to launch a bid for Polish chemicals group Ciech before the summer, two banking sources told Reuters.

** Commodities firm Cargill is looking to buy Goodman Fielder's edible fats and oils business, reviving a deal that Australia's competition watchdog rejected two years ago, the agency revealed.

** Turkey's Altinbas Holding has given mandate to buy a jewellery brand in Europe, with a value between $50-100 million, its board chairman said.

** Electronic storage device maker Seagate Technology Plc plans to buy a 64.5 percent stake in France-based digital storage devices maker LaCie in a $186 million deal, which will help it expand in Japan and Europe.

(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)