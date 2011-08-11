Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
(Adds Fibria)
Aug 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1947 GMT on Thursday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** Brazil's Fibria , the world's largest producer of pulp, will sell its last paper plant in the town of Piracicaba in Sao Paulo state to Japan's Oji Paper for US$313 million, a market filing said.
** Smartphone maker HTC will buy a 51 percent stake in U.S. company Beats Electronics for $309 million, it said, its latest move to fend off rising competition and enhance its branding.
** Linktone Ltd has sold its remaining $10 million in principal amount of notes issued by Aerospace Satellite Corp Holding to fund the purchase of 117.9 million shares of PT Global Mediacom.
** Sports Direct International PLC will buy a portfolio of 32 Freehold and long leasehold properties from Michael Ashley 86.8 million pounds ($140.1 million).
** Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Professional HealthCare LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Mainsail Partners, for $51 million in cash to expand its home health and hospice business.
** U-Store-It Trust said it has sold an 18- property portfolio in Cleveland and Canton, Ohio and Indianapolis for total proceeds of $43.5 million.
** Metrodome Group PLC has acquired Hollywood Classics Ltd, which markets and distributes the theatrical rights of classic films, for $2.6 million.
** Victoria Oil & Gas PLC has acquired one third of a 6.8 percent royalty interest in its 95 percent owned Logbaba gas and gas condensate project in Cameroon for $2.5 million in cash and drilling equipment to the value of $1 million.
** Silverdell PLC has acquired RDS Asbestos Management Consultants Ltd for 2.3 million pounds. (Compiled by Kavyanjali Kaushik, Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)