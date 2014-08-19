NEW YORK Aug 19 For merger arbitrage funds
playing this year's hot deal-making market, one exchange-traded
fund has pulled ahead - on the upside and the downside.
With a 3.5 percent year-to-date return, the IndexIQ Merger
Arbitrage ETF, or MNA, is handily beating its actively
managed mutual fund peers. But it lost ground twice as fast as
those peers when two high-profile deals collapsed recently.
The fund's volatility may reflect the way it is managed. As
a passive index fund, it follows a rules-based approach, adding
shares when a new deal is announced and selling them when a deal
closes, and changing its portfolio just once a month. In
contrast, the actively managed, merger-focused funds rely on
human judgment and tend to jump in and out of stocks more
frequently.
The impact of the way MNA is managed can be seen in recent
events. When Twenty-First Century Fox suddenly pulled
its bid for Time Warner Inc earlier this month, MNA got
stuck holding overpriced Time Warner shares and dropped 2.2
percent in two days, while the six merger arbitrage mutual funds
tracked by Reuters fell between 0.29 percent and 0.79 percent
over the same period.
MNA also took a hit on its holding of shares of T-Mobile
U.S. Inc after a bid for that company imploded earlier
this month
Year-to-date, though, "MNA is really running away from the
pack with respect to performance," said Paul Britt, a senior ETF
analyst with research and analytics firm ETF.com. MNA's 3.5
percent return is far ahead of the returns booked by the six
actively managed merger arbitrage mutual funds, which range from
a 2 percent loss to a 2.37 percent gain.
Merger-arbitrage funds aim to eke out steady returns by
playing the spreads between a company's market price and the
price at which it may be acquired. Because they focus on deals
that have been announced, they tend to have much smaller returns
than hedge funds that may make riskier bets. Institutional
investors and financial advisers use merger arbs funds to
diversify and add returns to their portfolios.
They have been attracting assets this year, as global deal
volumes have risen to their highest level in seven years, to
$1.75 trillion in late June, up 75 percent from the year-ago
period, according to Thomson Reuters data. Assets
in MNA have doubled since the end of December to $57.23 million
and are on track to triple, said Kevin DiSano, an executive vice
president at IndexIQ.
SLOWER RESPONSE TIMES
Time Warner is still the third largest stock held by MNA,
with a 6.56 percent weight, as of Friday, even following
Twenty-First Century Fox's withdrawal of its offer for the
company. Time Warner Inc shares have dropped about 8.3 percent
since the start of the month.
That's been hard on the fund, concedes DiSano, though he
said the automated nature of the portfolio can serve it well
over time. People might sell too low when a deal collapses, he
says.
"By keeping it in the portfolio until the next rebalance,
you're at least giving it an opportunity to rebound a little
bit," he said.
