WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand state owned Meridian Energy Ltd, which is set to be partially privatised later this year, said on Thursday it had reached a power price deal with its biggest customer NZ Aluminium Smelters that will see it cut prices.

It said a new inflation-indexed contract, effective from July 1 this year and running to 2030, will see a cut in the current electricity price and allow for price increases should the New Zealand dollar value of aluminium rise above agreed levels.

"After a year of robust negotiations we have reached an agreement that is commercially acceptable to both parties and provides a greater level of certainty for Meridian," said Meridian Chief Executive Mark Binns in a statement.

The smelter, owned by Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Chemical Ltd, is New Zealand's biggest power user, consuming around 14 percent of national output.