WELLINGTON Aug 8 New Zealand state owned
Meridian Energy Ltd, which is set to be partially privatised
later this year, said on Thursday it had reached a power price
deal with its biggest customer NZ Aluminium Smelters that will
see it cut prices.
It said a new inflation-indexed contract, effective from
July 1 this year and running to 2030, will see a cut in the
current electricity price and allow for price increases should
the New Zealand dollar value of aluminium rise above agreed
levels.
"After a year of robust negotiations we have reached an
agreement that is commercially acceptable to both parties and
provides a greater level of certainty for Meridian," said
Meridian Chief Executive Mark Binns in a statement.
The smelter, owned by Rio Tinto and Sumitomo
Chemical Ltd, is New Zealand's biggest power user,
consuming around 14 percent of national output.