WELLINGTON, March 28 New Zealand's Meridian Ltd is unlikely to agree a revised power contract for NZ Aluminium Smelters Ltd (NZAS), the state-owned utility said on Thursday, raising the odds the struggling smelter could close, potentially causing power prices to slump and casting a cloud over state asset sales.

NZAS, which operates a loss-making smelter in Bluff at the bottom of New Zealand's South Island, is the country's biggest power consumer, using around 15 percent of national output. If that demand disappeared it would depress prices in a market that has seen virtually no growth in appetite.

NZAS, locked into a supply contract for the next three years, has been in talks with Meridian for nine months trying to get a cut in its power costs, with aluminium prices languishing at four-month lows.

"Despite significant effort by both parties there remains a major gap between us on a number of issues, such that we believe that it is unlikely a new agreement can be reached with Pacific Aluminium," said Meridian chief executive Mark Binns.

He said Meridian would deal directly with NZAS's shareholders, Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Chemical Ltd , if an agreement could not be reached.

Rio Tinto has put its aluminium smelter interests in Australia and New Zealand into a separate entity, Pacific Aluminium, and is looking at selling them.

But the smelter's owners said the two sides had been making progress.

"We believe a commercial agreement ... can be reached," Sandeep Biswas, the chief executive of Pacific Aluminium, said in a statement.

POTENTIAL THREAT

Over the past year the smelter has cut production by around 15 percent because of high power costs and low aluminium prices.

The company says its smelter supports around 3,200 jobs, directly or indirectly, and accounts for 10 percent of the economy in the Southland region. Aluminium exports were worth around NZ$1 billion ($840 million) in 2012.

The threat of a power glut and likely subsequent fall in prices could also pose a threat to the planned planned multi-billion dollar partial privatisation of Meridian and two other state-owned power companies: Mighty River Power Ltd and Genesis Energy.

The first sale, of up to 49 percent in Mighty River Power, is set to be done by mid-May, and the government said Meridian's problems would not delay the sale.

"All relevant information -- including the smelter electricity contract -- will be reflected in the Mighty River Power offer document which is currently being finalised," said State-owned Enterprises Minister, Tony Ryall.

The government is looking to raise as much as NZ$7 billion from selling minority stakes in the three power companies, a coal miner, and the national airline Air New Zealand, over a three to five year period to reduce debt.

Ryall said the government has contacted Rio Tinto to help bridge the gap between the two sides, who were reasonably close on short to medium pricing, but were well apart on the longer term.