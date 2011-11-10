* Q4 shr $0.16 vs $0.13 year-ago

* Q4 adj shr $0.18

* Q4 net sales $41.3 mln vs est $39.6 mln

Nov 8 Diagnostic kits maker Meridian Bioscience posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates, hurt by higher costs.

The company posted July-September net earnings of $6.7 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $5.3 million, or 13 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-offs, Meridian earned 18 cents a share.

Net sales rose 16 percent to $41.3 million, spurred by 27 percent growth in the company's food-borne products business. However, cost of sales rose 15 percent to $16.4 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected fourth-quarter earnings of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $39.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which makes test kits for early diagnosis of respiratory infections and food-borne diseases, backed its full-year earnings outlook of 85-89 cents a share on revenue of $183-$189 million.

Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Meridian have fallen more than 22 percent since late July, when it posted a weak quarterly profit. They closed at $17.57 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)