* Q4 shr $0.16 vs $0.13 year-ago
* Q4 adj shr $0.18
* Q4 net sales $41.3 mln vs est $39.6 mln
Nov 8 Diagnostic kits maker Meridian
Bioscience posted a quarterly profit that missed
analysts' estimates, hurt by higher costs.
The company posted July-September net earnings of $6.7
million, or 16 cents a share, compared with $5.3 million, or 13
cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding one-offs, Meridian earned 18 cents a share.
Net sales rose 16 percent to $41.3 million, spurred by 27
percent growth in the company's food-borne products business.
However, cost of sales rose 15 percent to $16.4 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected fourth-quarter earnings
of 19 cents a share, on revenue of $39.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which makes test kits for early diagnosis of
respiratory infections and food-borne diseases, backed its
full-year earnings outlook of 85-89 cents a share on revenue of
$183-$189 million.
Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Meridian have fallen more
than 22 percent since late July, when it posted a weak quarterly
profit. They closed at $17.57 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore)