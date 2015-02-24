PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 24 Dublin-based drugmaker Shire said on Tuesday it had bought U.S. firm Meritage Pharma for at least $70 million, boosting its gastrointestinal drugs business.
Shire said it had obtained rights to buy privately-held Meritage in connection with its $4.2 billion acquisition of rare disease specialist Viropharma in 2014. The fee could rise if development and regulatory milestones are reached, it said.
The deal comes after Valeant Pharmaceuticals International sealed a $10.1 billion acquisition of gastrointestinal drugmaker Salix Pharmaceuticals on Sunday, and said this week it planned to strike further smaller deals.
Shire had taken initial steps to acquire Salix and was working with advisers on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Shares in Shire were down 0.4 percent at 5170 pence at 1232 GMT. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Checkers Drive-In Restaurants has agreed to be sold to Oak Hill Capital Partners for $525 million in deal expected to be announced on Thursday - WSJ