BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 Meritage Homes Corp : * Announces pricing of additional $100 million of 7.15% senior unsecured notes
due 2020 * Says new notes were sold at $106.699 per $100 value to yield 5.875%. * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S