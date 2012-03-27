BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares by Scorpio Services Holding Limited
March 27 Meritage Homes Corp on Tuesday sold $300 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MERITAGE HOMES CORPORATION AMT $300 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/10/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 481 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
* Owens & Minor Inc - new dividend represents an increase of 1.0 pct over prior quarter's dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Killam Apartment Reit announces Q4 and 2016 results, 3.3% distribution increase and ottawa acquisition