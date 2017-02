May 2 Commercial truck parts maker Meritor Inc posted a rise in second-quarter profit on higher margins.

Net income rose to $20 million, or 21 cents per share, from $17 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 1 percent to $1.16 billion.

The Troy, Michigan-based company shares closed at $6.74 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)