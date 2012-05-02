* Q1 adj EPS $0.33 vs est $0.25
* Q1 rev down 1.7 percent to $1.16 bln
* Shares up 10 percent premarket
(Adds details, background, share movement)
May 2 Truck parts maker Meritor Inc
posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations as
margins increased and sales at its aftermarket and trailer
segment rose, sending shares up 10 percent before the bell.
Meritor, which makes axles, brakes, drivelines and
suspension parts, said revenue in the segment rose for the
second quarter primarily on sales gains in North America. But it
was partly offset by declines in Europe.
Gross margins rose to $134 million from $118 million.
The company, which was formerly known as ArvinMeritor Inc,
reaffirmed its full-year revenue guidance of $4.8 billion.
Analysts on average had been expecting revenue of $4.9
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
January-March sales at the aftermarket and trailer segment
rose 2 percent to $263 million. But total sales fell 1.7 percent
to $1.16 billion.
Net income rose to $20 million, or 21 cents per share, from
$17 million, or 18 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Meritor earned 33 cents per share, easily
beating the 25 cents per share that analysts had expected.
The company's shares were up 10 percent at $7.40 in
premarket trade. They closed at $6.74 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Megha Mandavia in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)