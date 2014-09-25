* No.14 Polish lender Alior to buy No.23 rival Meritum

* Meritum shareholders to get up to 2.36 mln new Alior shares

* Issue to raise number of Alior shares by 3.4 percent (Adds more details, background)

WARSAW, Sept 25 Alior Bank, Poland's No.14 lender in terms of assets, said on Thursday it planned to buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank in a move that marks another step in the consolidation of the Polish banking sector.

Under the terms of the deal, Meritum's owners will receive up to almost 2.36 million new Alior shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys ($61 million). Meritum, Poland's 23rd bank terms of assets, is owned by investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) among others.

The new issue will raise the number of listed Alior shares by 3.4 percent.

Alior is itself tipped as a possible takeover target, as Italy's Carlo Tassara - the struggling holding company for French financier Romain Zaleski which controls the bank - wants to sell its 26 percent stake.

Alior, which also said it planned a bond issue without giving any details, agreed in August to take over struggling credit union SKOK im. Swietego Jana z Ket.

Analysts and bankers have said there is only room for between five and seven banks in the Polish retail market, as falling interest rates squeeze margins and make smaller players less competitive.

Poland's banks have already seen a succession of multi-million dollar deals, but analysts and bankers see more to come as lenders seek to expand their footprint in one of the fastest-growing economies in the European Union.

Last year, the value of M&A deals among Poland's banks surged to 10 billion zlotys, up 70 percent on the year before.

Deals included BNP Paribas' purchase of BGZ from Rabobank for $1.4 billion and PKO's purchase of the local business of Sweden's Nordea for $910 million. (1 US dollar = 3.2732 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Holmes)