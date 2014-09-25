* No.14 Polish lender Alior to buy No.23 rival Meritum
WARSAW, Sept 25 Alior Bank, Poland's
No.14 lender in terms of assets, said on Thursday it planned to
buy smaller local rival Meritum Bank in a move that marks
another step in the consolidation of the Polish banking sector.
Under the terms of the deal, Meritum's owners will receive
up to almost 2.36 million new Alior shares worth roughly 200
million zlotys ($61 million). Meritum, Poland's 23rd bank terms
of assets, is owned by investment fund Innova Capital and the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
among others.
The new issue will raise the number of listed Alior shares
by 3.4 percent.
Alior is itself tipped as a possible takeover target, as
Italy's Carlo Tassara - the struggling holding company for
French financier Romain Zaleski which controls the bank - wants
to sell its 26 percent stake.
Alior, which also said it planned a bond issue without
giving any details, agreed in August to take over struggling
credit union SKOK im. Swietego Jana z Ket.
Analysts and bankers have said there is only room for
between five and seven banks in the Polish retail market, as
falling interest rates squeeze margins and make smaller players
less competitive.
Poland's banks have already seen a succession of
multi-million dollar deals, but analysts and bankers see more to
come as lenders seek to expand their footprint in one of the
fastest-growing economies in the European Union.
Last year, the value of M&A deals among Poland's banks
surged to 10 billion zlotys, up 70 percent on the year before.
Deals included BNP Paribas' purchase of BGZ
from Rabobank for $1.4 billion and PKO's
purchase of the local business of Sweden's Nordea
for $910 million.
(1 US dollar = 3.2732 Polish zloty)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and
David Holmes)