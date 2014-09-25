WARSAW, Sept 25 Alior Bank, Poland's No. 14 lender in terms of assets, plans to buy its smaller local rival Meritum Bank with a new shares issue as well as a bond sale, Alior said on Thursday.

Alior wants to issue almost 2.36 million new shares worth roughly 200 million zlotys ($61 million) to buy Meritum, owned among others by investment fund Innova Capital and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Meritum is the 23'rd Polish bank in terms of assets. (1 US dollar = 3.2680 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)