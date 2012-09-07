BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive raises quarterly cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
VIENNA, Sept 7 Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the European Central Bank as independent and strong on Friday following an uproar in Germany over the ECB's new bond-buying programme for struggling euro zone members.
"The ECB is an independent and very strong institution," she told reporters when asked her opinion of the ECB plan during a trip to Vienna. She emphasised that help for struggling euro zone members would not come without strings attached.
"Conditionality is a very important point. Control and help, or control and conditions, go hand in hand," she said.
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Customer trading volume of $253 billion in January 2017, 18% higher than December 2016
* Qtrly operating revenue $341.5 million versus $380.6 million