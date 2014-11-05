Nov 5 Merkur Bank KGaA :

* Net income rises in first nine months by 2.0 pct to 2.4 million euros

* Says core capital will be increased in 2014 by 40 pct to 60.0 million euros

* 9-month interest income 16.1 million euros, 0.5 pct up

* 9-month result from ordinary activities decreased by 35.5 pct to 5.6 million euros