Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
Nov 5 Merkur Bank KGaA :
* Net income rises in first nine months by 2.0 pct to 2.4 million euros
* Says core capital will be increased in 2014 by 40 pct to 60.0 million euros
* 9-month interest income 16.1 million euros, 0.5 pct up
* 9-month result from ordinary activities decreased by 35.5 pct to 5.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.