LONDON, June 5 Britain's Merlin Entertainments said its Alton Towers theme park would re-open in the coming days after additional safety measures were introduced following a roller coaster crash which seriously injured four teenagers on Tuesday.

The incident at the park in Staffordshire, central England, one of Britain's biggest theme parks, occurred when two carriages collided on its "Smiler" roller coaster ride.

Merlin, the world's No.2 operator of visitor attractions behind Walt Disney, said on Friday the investigation into the crash was ongoing but that safety measures had been improved.

"We are enhancing our safety standards by issuing an additional set of safety protocols and procedures that will reinforce the safe operation of our multi-car roller coasters. These are effective immediately," Merlin said.

"We intend to complete our thorough appraisal of our safety processes at Alton Towers in the near future and plan to re-open the Park to the public in the next few days."

The Smiler and Saw, a similar ride at Merlin's Thorpe Park in England, have been closed since the accident and will stay closed for the foreseeable future, the company said.

Merlin Chief Executive Nick Varney said the incident had been a "devastating experience" and that the company was supporting those people injured in the crash.

The Smiler, which can reach speeds up to 52 miles (85 km) an hour, opened in May 2013 and is the world's first 14-loop roller coaster, according to the attraction's website.

Shares in Merlin are down 4 percent since Monday's close. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)