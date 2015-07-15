* Rights issue to offer shareholders 2 shares per 3 held
* Agreed to buy property management firm Testa last month
MADRID, July 15 Spanish real estate firm Merlin
Properties announced a 1.03 billion-euro ($1.13 billion) capital
increase - its second hike in quick succession - via a steeply
discounted rights issue on Wednesday.
The announcement, which did not specify what the funds would
be used for, came around five weeks after it agreed to buy
property management company Testa from builder Sacyr SA
for 1.79 billion euros.
In May, it raised just over 600 million euros from a hike
announced the previous month.
Under the terms of the new increase, which follows an
agreement reached at a shareholder meeting in April, existing
shareholders will be entitled to subscription rights to two new
shares, at an issue price of 8 euros, for every three they hold,
the company said in a statement.
Its share price closed up 1.86 percent at 11.50 euros on
Wednesday.
It expected to register the transaction on Thursday and
shareholders would have 15 days to subscribe.
Merlin Properties' current market capitalisation is around
2.2 billion euros, making it Spain's largest traded real estate
firm.
($1 = 0.9140 euros)
(Reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Andrew Roche)