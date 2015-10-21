UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 21 Britain's Merlin Entertainments said on Wednesday it had entered into a joint venture with China Media Capital to develop a Legoland amusement park and other visitor attractions in China.
The operator of attractions such as Madame Tussauds, Sea Life Centres and London Eye, said it planned to open the Legoland Park in the Shanghai area as well as additional brands throughout China.
Merlin Entertainments currently operates five attractions in China including Madame Tussauds and Chang Feng Ocean World aquarium. It has also announced plans for three further attractions to open in the next 18 months. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.