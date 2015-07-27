LONDON, July 27 Merlin Entertainments, the British operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and London Eye, warned that annual profit would be about 9 percent lower than current forecasts due to the impact of a roller coaster crash.

Merlin said on Monday that the temporary closure of theme park Alton Towers, where the crash took place, and rides at other parks, would result in a 37 million pound ($57.46 million)to 47 million pound hit to profit in its theme parks unit this year, compared with last year.

The company guided that pretax profit for the year ended December would now come in at around the same level as last year's 249 million pounds, with more favourable financing costs offsetting some of the hit from the park closures.

Analyst expectations had been for Merlin to make 273 million pounds of profit this year. ($1 = 0.6439 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)