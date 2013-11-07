LONDON Nov 7 Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is planning to price its London stock market listing at 315 pence per share or above, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

Private-equity backed Merlin, which operates the global waxworks museum franchise and dozens of other attractions in 22 countries, on Wednesday narrowed the price range for the offering to between 305p and 330p per share, from an original 280p to 330p.

Potential investors have now been told those with orders below 315p risk missing out on the shares, the sources said.

Order books on the sale are due to close at 1700 GMT on Thursday, earlier than originally planned due to strong demand.

The group is due to make its stock market debut on Friday.