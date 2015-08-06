MADRID Aug 6 Spanish real estate firm Merlin
Properties said on Thursday it had successfully
completed a 1.03 billion euro ($1.13 billion) rights issue.
Merlin announced the capital increase on July 15, soon after
agreeing to buy property management company Testa from Spanish
builder Sacyr SA for 1.79 billion euros.
Merlin said in a statement that demand for the shares was
roughly eight times those on offer.
The share price closed up 0.95 percent at 10.60 euros on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.9155 euros)
(Reporting by Adrian Croft. Editing by Jane Merriman)