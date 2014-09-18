Sept 18 Merlin Entertainments Plc
* Business has continued to trade well over the summer,
bringing year to date like for like revenue growth to 6.7%
* New business development (NBD) has lifted total growth at
constant currency to 9.3%
* At actual exchange rates, total growth year to date was
3.8%, due to strength of sterling
* Profit growth in period has been consistent with
management's expectations
* Confident that we can deliver another year of good
underlying growth
* Prospects for 2015 and beyond are attractive
