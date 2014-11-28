Nov 28 Merlin Entertainments Plc :
* Announces it will open its first LEGOLAND park in south
korea
* Total estimated cost of park is 300 billion South Korean
won(about 172 mln stg) of which Merlin will invest approximately
100 billion South Korean won (57 mln stg)
* Remainder of assets, primarily park infrastructure, will
be funded by a property company owned by a consortium of local
public and private investors.
* Project will incur pre-opening costs of approximately 11
billion South Korean won (about 6.5 mln stg)
* Ongoing EBITDA margin is expected to be in range of 20-25
pct reflecting a turnover-based rental charge to property
company
