LONDON Dec 2 Merlin Entertainments,
the British operator of Madame Tussauds waxworks and Legoland,
said Halloween events and warm weather had boosted visitor
numbers at its theme parks since the summer.
Trading at its Legoland parks also continued to benefit from
publicity generated by the LEGO Movie earlier in the year, the
world's second biggest operators of visitor attractions after
Walt Disney said on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Nick Varney said the group had seen good
trading across its business, reflecting favourable weather in
the period, and this year's exceptional performance in its
Legoland Parks.
The company said it expected to deliver full-year earnings
between 407 million and 411 million pounds ($640-646 million),
beating average analysts expectations which stand at 404 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Neil Maidment)