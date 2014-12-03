BRIEF-Cardinal Health reports 5.8 pct passive stake in Navidea Biopharma
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JAKARTA Dec 3 The fate of Indonesia's heavily indebted state carrier PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines will be decided in the next three weeks, the Jakarta Post reported late on Tuesday, citing state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno.
Merpati, which has debt of more than 6 trillion rupiah ($488 million), has been grounded since February, struggling with paying employee salaries, insurance and fuel bills.
Indonesia has another state-owned airline, PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk, which has a budget carrier unit, Citilink.
Soemarno has taken bold steps to shake up the country's state enterprises since taking office just over a month ago. Last week, she dismissed the entire board of directors at state oil and gas giant Pertamina.
(1 US dollar = 12,293.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Cardinal Health, Inc reports 5.8 percent passive stake in navidea biopharmaceuticals inc as of March 3, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 13 Acquisition company Harmony Merger Corp and privately held liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade LLC said on Monday that they would merge in an all-stock deal valued at about $1 billion.
* Smart REIT announces $150 million series q senior unsecured debentures issue