By Jed Horowitz
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 4 The 2014 compensation plan that
Merrill Lynch introduced on Wednesday rewards brokers who work
in teams and pays them a premium for attracting money from
wealthy clients that is put into trusts.
The brokerage firm owned by Bank of America Corp has
not made any changes to its core payout structure for next year,
but has introduced a "client experience" achievement award that
requires brokers to work in teams, the first time it is offering
a monetary incentive for teamwork.
The new pay plan, outlined to Merrill's 14,000 brokers on
Wednesday afternoon, also doubles the revenue credits brokers
get for attracting trust assets from wealthy clients and
enhances a retirement program for brokers over the age of 55 to
help Merrill retain their clients.
Big firms such as Merrill, Morgan Stanley and Wells
Fargo & Co's Wells Fargo Advisors believe teams enhance service
because brokers can specialize in areas such as investment
management and lending.
Brokers and recruiters say teams also make it harder for top
salespeople to bolt to rivals since it is difficult to move en
masse while retaining clients.
About 55 percent of Merrill's brokers now work in teams, a
spokeswoman said.
The new "client experience" award requires qualified teams
of brokers to remain at Merrill through the end of 2018 to
qualify. At least one team member must have a professional
Certified Financial Planner or Certified Financial Analyst
designation and complete a "goals-based wealth management
training program" and assessment test.
Each team that doubles the revenue collected from clients
over five years will be given 10 percent of the incremental
amount over the team's 2013 revenue, the baseline. Teams will
split the award, which is paid 50 percent in cash and has no
monetary limit, among themselves. Merrill has not yet determined
how the rest will be awarded other than to say it will be
deferred over the long term.
"We are encouraging teaming and incentivizing teams. We are
not mandating teams," said Susan McCabe, a bank spokeswoman.
Merrill is using a relatively loose definition of teams to
appease some lone-wolf brokers. Advisers can loosely affiliate
with other brokers who have areas of specialty, or even with a
trainee, rather than share clients in a formal relationship.
Merrill also has tweaked its Strategic Growth award
introduced a year ago to encourage brokers to focus asset
gathering in distinct areas. The 2014 focus is trust and estate
business that can be directed to any part of Bank of America.
Brokers will be credited with double the total fees they
bring in for creating or supplementing trust programs, an
initiative Merrill believes will help them with the
intergenerational transfer of assets among wealthy clients.
The award continues to offer full - but not double credit -
for all fees related to loans and fee-based accounts that
brokers generate. Many of the United States' largest brokerage
firms are now owned by banks, which have been trying to get
brokers to sell more banking products and fewer commission-based
investments.
Merrill's new plan also enhances a program for brokers over
the age of 55 to plan their retirement. Those who enter what is
called a "client transition program" will be able to stay on for
two to four years and get up to 160 percent of the amount of
money they collected from clients in the 12 months before
entering the program. Prior to introducing the program, brokers
who sold their client lists had to immediately leave the firm.
Earlier this week, UBS Wealth Management Americas and Morgan
Stanley posted their 2014 compensation plans for brokers.
UBS AG's UBS Wealth Management Americas offered
strong incentives for its brokers to prepare financial plans for
their wealthiest clients and to win higher expense account
allotments.
Morgan Stanley is allowing more of its advisers to qualify
for a revenue "growth" award introduced last year for the top 40
percent of brokers. In 2014, any broker who brings in $300,000
more revenue through fees, commissions and loans than in 2013
can get the award, which ranges from $20,000 to $300,000, based
on production and experience.