By Suzanne Barlyn
Oct 16 Merrill Lynch must pay $1.34 million to a
Florida couple who alleged the brokerage misrepresented the
risks of Fannie Mae preferred shares in 2008, when the
housing finance company was on the brink of collapse, an
arbitration panel ruled on Tuesday.
Robert and Michele Billings of Naples, Florida invested $2.3
million in Fannie Mae preferred shares in July, 2008, a move
that was "strongly recommended" by their broker, according to a
statement of claim filed with the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's arbitration unit in 2011.
The Billings, former owners of a pest control business, were
long-time clients of Merrill Lynch, now a Bank of America Corp
unit.
The broker, Miles Pure, allegedly told the Billings that the
investment was "safe," had an attractive yield and that the U.S.
government "stands behind" Fannie Mae preferred shares,
according to the statement of claim.
But that was not the case and Fannie Mae was losing billions
of dollars at the time because of its exposure to the collapsing
residential real estate market, the investors said. As the
stock's price slid, the broker also discouraged the couple from
selling shares. Then, just over a month later, Fannie Mae
entered government conservatorship and the Billings' investment
was rendered worthless, according to the statement of claim.
The case is an example of the ongoing fallout for investors
and their brokers from the U.S. financial crisis. Arbitration
claims related to losses tied to everything from toxic bond
funds to auction rate securities are still winding their way
through FINRA's arbitration system, say industry lawyers. FINRA
is Wall Street's self-regulator.
A Merrill Lynch spokesman said the brokerage disagrees with
the arbitration panel's decision. Regulatory filings show Pure
is now a broker for Morgan Keegan & Co, a unit of Raymond James
Financial Inc. He did not immediately return a call
requesting comment. A Raymond James spokeswoman declined to
comment.
The Billings, who are retired and involved with breeding
thoroughbred horses, filed their arbitration case against
Merrill Lynch in 2011. The couple alleged civil fraud and also
alleged that the brokerage was negligent in supervising Pure,
among other things, according to the arbitration ruling.
They asked for more than $1 million plus punitive damages
and other relief, according to the ruling. Arbitrators denied
the claimants' punitive damages request. As is customary, they
did not explain the reasons for their decision.
"We are pleased that the FINRA arbitration panel agreed with
the Billings that Merrill Lynch breached its legal obligations
to their clients in recommending Fannie Mae preferred shares,"
said Jeff Erez, a lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, who
represented the couple.
Pure, the complaint alleged, did not disclose to the
Billings that Merrill Lynch's own research indicated trouble at
Fannie Mae. For example, Merrill Lynch removed Fannie Mae from a
list of "recommended" preferred stocks shortly before Pure's
recommendation, according to the statement of claim.
What's more, the Billings' ordered Merrill to sell their
stock when the price began to decline shortly after they
invested. Instead, Merrill Lynch, advised them to hold their
position, they alleged. The Billings followed their advice, but
the stock soon became nearly worthless, they alleged.
The panel also denied a request by Pure, who was not a party
to the case, to remove a disclosure about the arbitration from
his public record.
Securities industry rules require arbitration cases to
appear on the public records of licensed securities brokers who
had ties to a transaction in dispute - even if they are not
named in the case.
Arbitrators did agree to remove the disclosure about the
arbitration from a brokerage manager's record, because he was
not directly involved in the daily dealings with the Billings.
