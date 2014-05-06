(Adds Focus comment on breakaway brokers, paragraphs 7-8)
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK May 6 A team of Merrill Lynch advisers
in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, whose senior member has been with
the firm for more than 40 years, left last Friday to set up an
independent firm.
Herman Rij, who joined Merrill in 1971, and partners Jason
Cort, Brian Cort and Kori Lannon - who is Herman Rij's daughter
- have established Quadrant Private Wealth to manage the money
of wealthy individuals, their businesses and charitable
organizations primarily for fees rather than commissions. At
Merrill, they managed between $900 million and $1 billion of
client assets, said people familiar with their move who could
not be quoted because the transfer has not been announced.
A spokeswoman at Merrill, which is owned by Bank of America
, confirmed they left the Bethlehem office but declined
to comment on their assets or annual revenue.
Calls to the partners were not immediately returned. Jason
Cort has been with Merrill since 1997, Brian Cort since 2002 and
Kori Lannon since 2008, according to regulatory records. At
least one associate also left with the team, a person at
Merrill's Bethlehem office said.
Veteran financial advisers at traditional brokerage firms
have been moving at a slow but steady pace in recent years to
set up their own firms, making fee-based investment advisers the
fastest growing "channel" within retail brokerage, according to
consulting firm Cerulli Associates. Some leave because their
former firms have raised the bar on the revenue they must earn,
but successful advisers also have been moving to escape
restrictions and bureaucracy associated with large firms,
particularly those who were absorbed into much larger banks as a
result of the financial crisis, or because they believe they can
earn more by running their own firms.
Quadrant made its move through Focus Financial Partners, a
New York-based company backed by private equity firms that buys
stakes in independent firms and sometimes finances their
start-up costs. Focus, which declined to comment before it
formally announces the arrangement, is part of a satellite
industry that has arisen to help so-called breakaway brokers
from the securities industry establish and operate their
businesses.
It particularly seeks to attract financial advisers from big
brokerage firms such as Merrill Lynch, UBS Wealth Management
and Morgan Stanley, known in Wall Street
vernacular as wirehouses, giving them equity in the firm with
the hope that Focus may someday go public.
"For wirehouse teams, ...our model will enable you to
increase your effective payout while also working towards highly
attractive growth incentives through earn-outs and the ability
to participate in a future Focus liquidity event," reads a
brochure that Focus distributes at securities industry events.
The founders of Quadrant converted a shell firm called Chloe
Advisors, an investment adviser regulated by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, to hold its business, according to a
regulatory filing made on May 2 with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Many independent firms charge fees based on the total client
assets they help manage and eschew pay-as-you-go commissions
based on trading of investments. Quadrant is mostly fee-based
but its principals are maintaining insurance licenses and the
ability to receive certain commissions by affiliating with an
outside broker-dealer, according to the disclosure document.
Quadrant's planning and consultant fees generally will range
up to $20,000 or more on a fixed basis, or up to $400 or more on
an hourly basis, according to the filing. Clients for whom it
manages investments directly or through outside money managers
will pay 1 percent a year on the first $1 million of assets,
ranging down to 0.4 percent on amounts over $10 million. Rates
on amounts over $25 million are negotiable, the filing said.
