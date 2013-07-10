* New "platform" to alter fee schedules, reduce paperwork
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, July 10 Merrill Lynch is overhauling
its $438 billion managed account business, spending more than
$100 million to streamline how brokers open accounts, build
portfolios and charge for their efforts.
The project, which will be phased in from October through
the end of 2015, aims to unify motley fee structures,
performance reporting and billing methodologies associated with
five different money management models introduced over two
decades.
The programs range from "separately managed accounts"
constructed by outside hedge fund managers for wealthy
individuals to "wrap" programs in which lower-end clients pay a
single fee to have advisers place their money into a group of
mutual funds.
The renovation will "drastically" reduce paperwork,
according to Merrill. Clients at most large brokerages now sign
separate contracts for myriad accounts and receive performance
reports as well as billing for each investment program. Account
contracts can run from 672 to 120 pages, not counting more than
300 pages of welcome kits.
Merrill advisers today must manipulate spreadsheets on the
side to get a consolidated view of clients' portfolios and go
through laborious paperwork to mix and match among the five
options.
"Advisers have done a phenomenal job of keeping the
sausage-making as far from the client as possible, but it's
convoluted for clients and advisers," said Lorna Sabbia, head of
the managed solutions group at the Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management division.
Merrill's new program calls for a single set of documents.
Clients won't have to open new accounts when assets shift among
programs, and the firm's almost 15,000 advisers will find it
easier to create portfolios using strategies from multiple
programs.
UNIFIED FEE STRUCTURE
Rather than toggling among them or shoe-boxing clients into
particular programs for the sake of simplicity, the brokers will
be able to build customized portfolios using various managers
and allocations.
Merrill also said it will have a "unified" fee structure
tied to the mix of services and products clients use throughout
its parent, Bank of America. Fees are currently tied to
individual programs.
Out of about $438 billion of assets in Merrill's managed
account programs at the end of March, $139 billion were in
accounts over which brokers had discretion, $184 billion in
accounts where they must first get investment approval from
clients, and the rest in separately managed accounts, wrap
accounts and traditional brokerage accounts.
The majority of the 1.4 million clients in the managed
account programs are invested in two of them, Sabbia said, in
part because advisers get comfortable with particular platforms.
Simplifying the process for clients and advisers is a "big
move," said Alois Pirker, director of research at Aite Group, a
wealth management consulting firm.
Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo Advisors and
other large competitors may eventually adopt the emerging
Merrill managed account model because it is likely to create
more diverse portfolios for clients and more profitability for
the firm, Pirker said.
DISRUPTIONS
Merrill executives are aware, however, that big change
creates big disruptions for advisers and clients, including the
risk that some advisers will balk if their revenue shrinks.
One high-ranking broker in the Merrill system who focuses on
a single management program estimates that his team will likely
lose 10 percent of its revenue under the new single-fee,
relationship-pricing structure - unless he decides to reduce the
discounts he typically offers clients.
"We have advisers who built practices and specialties on the
systems we have given them," Sabbia said. "They will have a lot
more flexibility, but this is a big change for us and they have
to get acclimated to that."
But even the minority of advisers who suffer immediate
revenue hits should benefit if the revised program proves as
client-friendly as planned since they will add assets and make
referrals, she said.
To ease the process, advisers will not have to move existing
clients to the new platform until the last day of 2015. Advisers
have received fee calculators and scenario planners to help them
model the changes for themselves and clients.
New clients will be incorporated into the program beginning
next year. A pilot program to "work out the kinks" will be
tested across Merrill's 11 regions beginning in the fall,
according to Sabbia.
The renovation should give Bank of America a temporary
advantage over rivals in the push to cross-sell banking products
through their brokers, Pirker said, since the relationship
pricing model is tied to the broad range of bank products and
services that clients use.
There are wrinkles, however.
Two of the biggest bank products, mortgages and credit
cards, are excluded from the pricing formula because of federal
"anti-tying" regulations prohibit banks from extending credit on
condition that a borrower obtain other services from the bank.
"We need to figure that out," Sabbia said.
The platform renovation is not aimed at promoting one
managed account style over another, she added.
However, it could accelerate the growth of accounts in which
brokers have complete investment discretion - the
fastest-growing trend in the managed account community - because
of the ease with which advisers will be able to add separately
managed accounts, exchange-trade funds and other programs to a
client's portfolio. Brokers generally receive a percentage of a
client's assets under management.
"Advisers morph to the 'rep as portfolio manager' platform
in order to build scale, but many also enjoy leveraging
third-party partners," Sabbia said. "Now they can do it."