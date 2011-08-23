* Hires Wells Fargo Advisors' Adam Gurien

* Gurien to join Merrill's Bedminster, New Jersey, office

NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. brokerage Merrill Lynch said it hired Adam Gurien of Wells Fargo Advisors, adding a broker who managed $283 million in client assets and generated $3.1 million of fees and commissions.

Gurien will join the Bedminster, New Jersey, office of Merrill, the brokerage arm of Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

St. Louis-based Wells Fargo Advisors last year briefly surpassed Merrill Lynch as the second-largest U.S. brokerage in number of advisers.

The Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) unit, an amalgamation of Wachovia Securities, A.G. Edwards & Sons and Prudential Securities, grew as rivals Merrill and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney dealt with the fallout from the 2008 financial crisis and their respective mergers.

But since early 2010, Wells' broker ranks have slipped to 15,194, while Merrill's have rebounded to 16,241, their higher levels since the BofA takeover. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; editing by John Wallace)