Oct 26 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) has hired six news advisers who collectively manage about $591 million in client assets, the firm said on Wednesday.

Jeffrey Dinkins, William McGrath, Peter Ianace, Rohit Mehrotra and Jason Jaynes have joined Merrill in Plano, Texas, from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney (MS.N).

Those advisers together generated $4.4 million in revenue last year and manage $478 million in assets. The team has been registered with Merrill since last Friday.

In New York, Merrill has hired former Wells Fargo (WFC.N) adviser Leonard Kinsman. He joined Merrill's Staten Island office after working for Wells Fargo for three years.

Kinsman produced $1.4 million in revenue last year and manages about $113 million in assets.

The new hire announcements come a day after Merrill lost one of its largest broker teams to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in New York. The five advisers oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets in the past year. For details, please see [ID:nN1E79O1P2]

