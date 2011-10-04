Oct 4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) has
renamed its institutional advising group and hired a new team
with $2.7 billion in assets under management, the firm said in
an internal memo on Monday.
The name change, to "Global Institutional Consulting" from
"Institutional Consulting Group" speaks to the team's effort to
put a more international emphasis on client investment needs,
director Tom McAuliffe said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We wanted to show the strength of the organization behind
the advisers," he said. "When we look across the organization
from an institutional perspective, that is where we get
commonality - global institutional consulting."
The changes come under the new direction of McAuliffe, a
former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney director, who joined Merrill
in April. McAuliffe had also previously managed institutional
consulting at UBS (UBS.N).
"What I take from my experience at other places is the
unique view of this industry and how we operate within such
large organizations," McAuliffe said. "We're spending quite a
bit of time within and outside the organization, and making
sure that the industry is aware of the full capabilities that
we can take to the table."
The group also hired a new adviser team from Convergent
Wealth Advisors, led by George Dunn. Joining Dunn are Peter
Dunne and Bruce Wall. The three collectively manage more than
$2.7 billion in assets.
"They've been together for a number of years, dating back
to Smith Barney," McAuliffe said.
Merrill's institutional group now has a total 70 advisers,
including the new hires, who collectively manage more than $60
billion in assets.
McAuliffe said he hopes to expand the group's adviser base
to about 75 by year end.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau; Editing by Chelsea Emery)