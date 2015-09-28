NEW YORK, Sept 28 A broker team from Wells Fargo
Advisors who last year managed about $270 million of client
assets joined Merrill Lynch at an Austin, Texas, branch on
Monday.
Robert Krumholz and Becca Siegel, who had been with Wells
Fargo Advisors or its predecessor Wachovia Securities since 2003
and 2007, respectively, have been integrated into a team at the
Austin office run by Emily O'Connell, who has been with Merrill
more than 14 years.
Marketing themselves as OAKS Wealth Management Group, the
combined team - which includes three associates from the Wells
team and a broker and an associate on O'Connell's team -
together manage more than $481 million last year.
Krumholz and Siegel, who said she had known O'Connell before
the move, collected just under $1.8 million of revenue in 2014
while O'Connell's team had almost $1.4 million in production,
according to Merrill. Before becoming a broker, Siegel worked at
Dell, Inc., the Texas-based computer company.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said she was not yet able to
confirm the departures of the Krumholz-Siegel team. Both brokers
were raised and educated in Texas, according to Merrill.
O'Connell worked at Merrill's Wellfleet, Massachusetts,
office on Cape Cod before moving to Austin, according to a
regulatory filing, according to her FINRA BrokerCheck file.
(Reporting by Jed Horowitz, Editing by Andrew Hay)