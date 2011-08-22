* Pilot program being rolled out companywide
* Two-way conversations are prohibited
* Social network pilots in place at Wells, Morgan Stanley
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Advisers at Merrill Lynch are
about to get the go-ahead to profile themselves on LinkedIn,
the business social networking site.
The wealth management unit of Merrill, the principal retail
brokerage unit of Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N), will open
LinkedIn to its army of more than 16,200 brokers by October,
expanding a pilot program that began in the spring, a
spokeswoman said in an e-mail.
While retail brokerage executives have been encouraging
their advisers to find ways to communicate with younger
generations, Merrill and other companies are being cautious
about their social networking endeavors. Advisers at Merrill
will only be allowed to post static content--their work history
and contact details, for example--but not to post links to
third-party sites or participate in discussion groups.
"We are looking at many different ways to leverage new
technologies, including those related to social media," Selena
Morris, the Merrill spokeswoman, wrote in an e-mail. "We are
evaluating how they can create value for advisers and the firm,
while at the same time having prudent supervisory and
compliance oversight."
Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority--which licenses brokers and enforces rules about how
they can market themselves--issued guidance on the use of
social media. It clarified a range of issues, and reinforced
the difficulties of exploiting the full potential of social
networks as a marketing tool, said compliance experts.
For example, it spelled out numerous circumstances where
advisers' postings must be first vetted by their supervisors.
The company's principal competitors in retail brokerage
also are taking baby steps into social networking.
Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) already allows its 15,236
advisers to post static content on sites like LinkedIn and is
considering a pilot that would expand to some interactive
communications on sites such as Facebook and Twitter, said
Stephen Bard, a compliance manager for advertising review with
Wells Fargo Advisors.
Such an expansion could occur this year, he said, but
warned that the firm is proceeding with caution. "We clearly
want to do this right," Bard said.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which boasts the biggest brokerage
workforce, announced a social networking pilot in May for about
600 advisers who were given full use of LinkedIn and restricted
use of Twitter. Morgan Stanley is in the process of rolling out
the program to its entire brokerage force of 17,638 advisers,
said Christine Pollak, a company spokeswoman.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)