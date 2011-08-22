* Pilot program being rolled out companywide

* Two-way conversations are prohibited

* Social network pilots in place at Wells, Morgan Stanley

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Aug 22 Advisers at Merrill Lynch are about to get the go-ahead to profile themselves on LinkedIn, the business social networking site.

The wealth management unit of Merrill, the principal retail brokerage unit of Bank of America Corp. (BAC.N), will open LinkedIn to its army of more than 16,200 brokers by October, expanding a pilot program that began in the spring, a spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

While retail brokerage executives have been encouraging their advisers to find ways to communicate with younger generations, Merrill and other companies are being cautious about their social networking endeavors. Advisers at Merrill will only be allowed to post static content--their work history and contact details, for example--but not to post links to third-party sites or participate in discussion groups.

"We are looking at many different ways to leverage new technologies, including those related to social media," Selena Morris, the Merrill spokeswoman, wrote in an e-mail. "We are evaluating how they can create value for advisers and the firm, while at the same time having prudent supervisory and compliance oversight."

Last week, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority--which licenses brokers and enforces rules about how they can market themselves--issued guidance on the use of social media. It clarified a range of issues, and reinforced the difficulties of exploiting the full potential of social networks as a marketing tool, said compliance experts.

For example, it spelled out numerous circumstances where advisers' postings must be first vetted by their supervisors.

The company's principal competitors in retail brokerage also are taking baby steps into social networking.

Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC.N) already allows its 15,236 advisers to post static content on sites like LinkedIn and is considering a pilot that would expand to some interactive communications on sites such as Facebook and Twitter, said Stephen Bard, a compliance manager for advertising review with Wells Fargo Advisors.

Such an expansion could occur this year, he said, but warned that the firm is proceeding with caution. "We clearly want to do this right," Bard said.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N), which boasts the biggest brokerage workforce, announced a social networking pilot in May for about 600 advisers who were given full use of LinkedIn and restricted use of Twitter. Morgan Stanley is in the process of rolling out the program to its entire brokerage force of 17,638 advisers, said Christine Pollak, a company spokeswoman.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Walden Siew)