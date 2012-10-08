Oct 8 Two veteran broker teams from Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch have departed for rival firms
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Advisors,
according to sources with knowledge of the moves.
In Georgia, advisers Ronald York, Michael Reese, his son
Michael "Will" Reese, and Jason Jenkins moved to Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management from Merrill's Augusta office. The team
managed about $327 million in client assets and generated more
than $2 million in annual revenue last year.
York and the elder Reese were both senior financial advisers
at Merrill Lynch and had been at the firm for 36 years and 27
years, respectively, according to regulatory filings.
The team remained based in Augusta, with Morgan Stanley
Wealth Management, the brokerage formed from the merger of
Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citigroup's
Smith Barney in 2009. The firm, majority owned by Morgan
Stanley, is often neck-and-neck with Merrill Lynch for the spot
as top U.S. brokerage by client assets and headcount.
Also on the move, California-based advisers Stephen Meli and
Dennis Fox left Merrill Lynch for Wells Fargo Advisors, the
brokerage owned by Wells Fargo & Co. The advisers
managed about $160 million in client assets at Merrill and had
an annual production of more than $1 million in revenue.
Meli was a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch, where he
was also a branch manager in the firm's Westlake Village office.
The team remained based in Westlake Village, a wealthy community
in the greater Los Angeles area.
Meli and Fox joined Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network,
or "FiNet," the company's independent broker-dealer catering to
advisers who also function as business owners.
Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management and Wells Fargo Advisors are the top three U.S.
brokerages by client assets and headcount and often vie for the
same groups of advisers.
The three firms did not immediately return requests for
confirmation of the moves, but regulatory filings show the
Georgia-based team moved on Oct. 5 and the California-based team
moved on Sept. 28.