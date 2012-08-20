BRIEF-Cabot Oil & Gas reports Q4 loss per share $0.63
* Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results, reports five percent proved reserves growth to 8.6 tcfe, provides marcellus eur update
Aug 20 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch has hired two veteran private wealth advisers from Wells Fargo & Co. The pair, Westcott Jones and Scott Vogel, oversaw more than $1 billion in client assets for Wells Fargo's Abbot Downing family wealth business.
Jones and Vogel, who joined Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group in late July, had been a part of Lowry Hill, a boutique wealth management firm that merged with Wells Fargo's family wealth business in April to form Abbot Downing. Lowry Hill had previously been a separate subsidiary of Wells.
The two advisers, based in Wayzata, Minnesota, joined the team of Swenson Jones & Associates, a part of Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group, which, like Abbot Downing, caters to ultra-high-net-worth clients. Merrill's private banking division also recently added advisers Matthew Celenza and Lawrence DiGioia from Barclays in Los Angeles.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo's Abbot Downing declined to comment on the departures.
* National Oilwell Varco declares regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock