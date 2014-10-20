Oct 20 The private banking and investment unit
of Merrill Lynch, a part of Bank of America Corp,
recruited a team of investment advisers from UBS Financial
Services.
Kanwar Singh, Rajeev Rathi and Steve Coleman, who have more
than $500 million in assets under management, joined Merrill
Lynch's Chicago office last week.
Singh and Rathi worked as senior vice-presidents, wealth
management, at UBS Financial, a unit of UBS AG.
The advisers report to Brett Thelander, managing director
and head of the private banking and investment unit for
mid-America at Merrill Lynch.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment on the departures.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)