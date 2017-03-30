BRIEF-Investec sells 18 leased aircraft to Oaktree Capital
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.
Horowitz, who joins from Morgan Stanley, has 20 years of industry experience. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Agrees to sell 18 aircraft from its managed leasing funds to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management.
* Infracapital and Nokia named preferred bidder for Polish fibre broadband network
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).