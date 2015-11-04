Nov 4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired financial adviser Nicole Primack Andres, who has more than $600 million of client assets under management, from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit.

Andres, who has spent more than 25 years with the Swiss bank, joins Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group in New York.

Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)