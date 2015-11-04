BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
Nov 4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it hired financial adviser Nicole Primack Andres, who has more than $600 million of client assets under management, from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit.
Andres, who has spent more than 25 years with the Swiss bank, joins Merrill Lynch's private banking and investment group in New York.
Credit Suisse was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru, Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
MELBOURNE, March 24 London copper was on Friday set to drop more than 2 percent for the week, with striking union members agreeing to return to work at the world's top copper mine, in Chile.